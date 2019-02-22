Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Breaking News: Firefighter Slammed Into Hawthorne Ambulance Accidentally, Police Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Victim Gravely Injured In Montvale GSP Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Police car
Police car Photo Credit: CLIFFVIEW PILOT file photo

A medical chopper was canceled for a victim who was expected to die following a crash late Friday afternoon on the Garden State Parkway in Montvale, responders said.

The vehicle crashed into a guardrail north of the rest area on the southbound side just after 3:30 p.m.

Fire and rescue workers quickly removed the unresponsive victim, who had a possible broken arm and severe leg injury, responders said.

All southbound traffic from that area was temporarily stopped. An investigation was expected to keep the road closed for an extended period of time.

Paramedics from The Valley Hospital canceled AirMed One because of the severity of the victim's injuries.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

