North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Victim Flown To Trauma Center Following Hunterdon ATV Crash

Valerie Musson
Email me
Quakertown Fire Company
Quakertown Fire Company Photo Credit: Quakertown NJ Fire Company-91 Fire/Rescue via Facebook

A victim was flown to a nearby trauma center following an ATV crash in Hunterdon County, authorities said.

The Quakertown Fire Company responded to the crash in Franklin Township on Sunday, May 29.

Initial reports stated that the accident occurred on Oak Grove Road shortly before 9:40 p.m.

A NorthStar medical helicopter was requested to land at Sky Manor Airport to take the victim to a local trauma center for treatment of multiple injuries.

Assisting agencies include the Franklin Township Police Department and HMC Paramedics.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.