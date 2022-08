One person died in a crash on Route 1&9 early Saturday, Aug. 27 in Newark, authorities said.

The male driver struck a guard rial near Haynes Avenue, causing his vehicle to overturn around 5:30 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

The victim was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The incident remains under investigation. No further information was available.

