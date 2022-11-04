Contact Us
Victim Airlifted Following Motorcycle Crash In Hunterdon County (DEVELOPING)

Valerie Musson
Northstar medical helicopter
Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

One person was being airlifted to a nearby hospital after a motorcycle crash in Hunterdon County, developing reports say.

The rider crashed into a guardrail on Route 22 near Round Valley Access Road in Clinton Township around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, April 11, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

A Northstar medical helicopter was requested to land at the Hunterdon YMCA to take the victim to a nearby hospital, the initial report said.

Police did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

