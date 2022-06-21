Victim Airlifted As Toyota Slams Into Pole In Sussex County: State Police

One person was flown to a nearby hospital after a Toyota veered off the roadway and struck a pole in Sussex County, state police confirmed.

A Toyota Camry slammed into the pole after veering off the roadway near 331 River Rd. in Montague Township around 3:25 p.m. on Monday, June 20, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.

One occupant was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Slota said.

Additional details were not released.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.