Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Transgender Inmate Impregnates 2 Prisoners At Edna Mahan: Report
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Victim Airlifted After Falling Down Flight Of Stairs In Hunterdon County

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Northstar medical helicopter
Northstar medical helicopter Photo Credit: Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad via Facebook

A victim was airlifted to a nearby trauma center after falling down a flight of stairs in Hunterdon County, authorities said.

The Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad responded to a home in Flemington Thursday morning, the department said.

The rescue squad treated the victim at the scene as a Northstar medical helicopter landed nearby to take them to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

“It's been a busy week for traumas in our area, with this being the third medevac transport,” the Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad said.

“Be careful out there, and watch out for the potential for severe weather later this afternoon.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.