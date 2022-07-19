Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Breaking News: Pickup Passenger Hospitalized After Branch Falls Near State Line
Victim Airlifted After Falling At Hunterdon County Food Manufacturer (PHOTOS)

Valerie Musson
One person was flown to the hospital after falling at a food manufacturing facility in Hunterdon County, authorities said.
Photo Credit: Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad via Facebook

The Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad responded to Johanna Foods on Johanna Farms Road in Flemington around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, the squad said.

Emergency crews cared for the victim at the scene while a landing zone was set up in a nearby field.

The victim was then flown via NorthSTAR medical helicopter to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton for further care.

The scene was cleared in about 45 minutes.

Scroll down to view additional photos.

