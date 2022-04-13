Victim Airlifted After Becoming Trapped Under T-Shirt Printing Press In Hunterdon County

One person was flown to a nearby hospital after becoming trapped underneath a printing press in Hunterdon County, authorities said.

The Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad responded to the call early in the evening on Tuesday April 12, the department said.

The victim became trapped in a t-shirt printing press in Raritan Township and was flown to Capital Health Regional for treatment of serious injuries.

The call was one of several the rescue squad responded to within the last several days. Three others involved treatment and transportation of fall victims throughout Raritan and Flemington.

“As the weather improves and outside activities pick up this spring, please be careful out there,” reads a post from the rescue squad. “We don't want to meet by accident!”

