Victim Airlifted After Becoming Trapped Under Printing Press In Hunterdon County (DEVELOPING)

One person was flown to a nearby hospital after becoming trapped underneath a printing press in Hunterdon County, developing reports say.

A medical helicopter was requested to land near 6 Kings Ct. in Flemington following the accident shortly before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The victim suffered serious injuries, the initial report said.

The address appears on Google Maps as the location of Special T’s screen printing and AMBRO Manufacturing, Inc.

Flemington Police did not immediately respond to DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

