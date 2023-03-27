Verona Car Wash Employee In Intensive Care After Out-Of-Control Sedan Knocks Him 50 Feet

A Verona car wash employee was in intensive care after an out-of-control sedan driven by a 75-year-old man sent him flying 50 or so feet, authorities said.

The elderly Bayville resident's Cadillac left the roadway and hit the unidentified 41-year-old worker who was on the job in the driveway of Quality Car Wash on Bloomfield Avenue on March 26, Police Chief Christopher Kiernan said.

The Caddy also whacked an SUV and another sedan before slamming into a utility pole, the chief said.

The Bayville driver sustained moderate injuries and was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson along with the employee.

Verona police are investigating. They also notified the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

Quality Car Care was the site of another ghastly crash just weeks ago.

A driver was extricated by the Verona Rescue Squad with help from Cedar Gove Fire Department and then airlifted to the trauma unit at Hackensack University Medical Center following a 3:45 a.m. rollover collision on Feb. 5.

