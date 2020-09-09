Vernon Police Officers Help Deliver Baby In Resort Bathtub

Several Vernon police officers jumped into action to help a woman give birth when she went into active labor at a local resort last week, authorities said.

Josie Rodriguez was staying at Appalachian Hotel on Route 94 when her water broke shortly after 12:15 p.m. last Thursday, township police said on Facebook.

Officers Abigail Lorenz and Colton Rembish arrived and helped Rodriguez into the bathtub. Her contractions were getting closer by the minute and soon, the baby was crowning, "making it abundantly clear the baby could not wait any longer," police said.

EMTs from St. Clare’s arrived shortly after and worked alongside the officers to safely deliver Rodriguez’s baby girl and cut the umbilical cord, police said.

Rodriguez and her newborn were then transported to Newton Medical Center for further care.

“Mom and baby are doing great!” Vernon Police said.

