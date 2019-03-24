Vermont Man Sought By Police Chased Down After Reportedly Firing Shot In Franklin Lakes Robbery

Police from several northwest Bergen County towns who'd been searching for an emotionally troubled ex-con from Vermont caught him in Midland Park after he fired a shot during the robbery of a Franklin Lakes gas station Friday night, authorities said.

Officers from several law enforcement agencies converged on Lonnie Murray, 58, of Northfield, after a brief pursuit ended around 10:30 p.m. Friday near an industrial area on Greenwood Avenue.

Police said they also recovered a gun that they said Murray tossed onto Godwin Avenue during the chase.

Murray remained held Sunday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

He's charged with two counts of robbery, four counts of making terroristic threats and several weapons offenses, including being a felon in possession of a firearm.

No injuries were reported.

Converging on the scene were police from Franklin Lakes, Midland Park, Mahwah and Wyckoff, as well as New Jersey State Police and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification.

Police who'd received a report of a possibly suicidal motorist had been pinging Murray’s phone as he headed south through their towns after apparently getting off Route 287.

“People in glass houses should never throw stones....you never know when your turn is next,” Murray wrote on his Facebook page last week. “Please stop throwing stones at me. Or, I promise you, my stones are bigger. Don't believe it? Try it.”

