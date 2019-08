A driver sustained injuries that weren't considered life-threatening after a van slammed into a utility pole, snapping it, early Wednesday evening in Ringwood.

Skyline Drive was closed at Greenwood Lake Turnpike after the crash just after 5:30 p.m.

Power had to be cut to the pole so the driver could be taken to the hospital and the van could safely be removed.

