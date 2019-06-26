Vacationing Couple From Montclair Goes Missing In Barbados

Authorities in Barbados are looking for a couple from the United States who went missing after renting a jet ski.

Oscar Suarez, 32, and Magdalena Devil, 25, are from Montclair, WPIX 11 reported.

The couple arrived at the popular vacation spot Saturday and checked into the Discovery Bay Hotel in St. James, according to police.

The couple rented the jet ski around 2:30 p.m. Monday and were last seen heading out to open water. They were both wearing life jackets.

The jet ski operator notified other operators after about a half-hour, who conducted a search. Police and Barbados Coast Guard units also looked for the couple.

Barbados police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Suarez and Devil to call 246-419-1700.

