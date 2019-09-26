Contact Us
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Utility Pole Toppled In Crash Outside Hackensack Church

Jerry DeMarco
The pole hung precariously over Central Avenue after Thursday afternoon's crash outside Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Hackensack.
The pole hung precariously over Central Avenue after Thursday afternoon's crash outside Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Hackensack. Photo Credit: Paul Nickels for DAILY VOICE

An SUV collided with a sedan and then toppled a utility pole outside a Hackensack church on Thursday.

The drivers – both female from Hackensack, one 75 and the other 47 – were hospitalized with minor injuries, as was a 14-year-old boy who was in the older driver’s Toyota Rav 4, Police Lt. Gregory Zisa said.

The SUV collided with a Toyota Corolla in front of Mount Olive Baptist Church at Second Street and Central Avenue, Zisa said, adding that the building wasn’t damaged.

The instability of the pole closed the intersection for several hours while PSE&G made repairs.

