North Passaic Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Utility Lines Down Again On Route 17, This Time In Upper Saddle River

Jerry DeMarco
The driver was pulling out of the parking lot after making a delivery when the wires got snagged, Police Chief Patrick Rotella said.
UPDATE: Highway traffic wasn't affected, but some businesses were after a tractor-trailer yanked down utility lines Tuesday afternoon on northbound Route 17 in Upper Saddle River.

The 2:30 p.m. incident limited access to AutoSport, among other local businesses, authorities said.

The driver was pulling out of the parking lot after making a delivery when the wires got snagged, Police Chief Patrick Rotella said.

No injuries were reported, he said.

Lines have either been pulled down or fallen on the highway several times since last fall.

A utility pole that authorities said snapped on its own created a 14-hour traffic nightmare in February when the wires fell across the highway in Saddle River.

No summonses were issued, police said.

ALL PHOTOS: Courtesy UPPER SADDLE RIVER PD

