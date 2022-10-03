US Marshals Round Up 65 Fugitives Including High-Profile Cases In NJ, Philly 'Rodeo'

A major sweep of fugitives including suspected gang members led to 65 arrests including high-profile cases in South Jersey and Philadelphia.

These fugitives were wanted out of Cumberland, Salem, Gloucester, and Camden counties, as well as other states but were located in these four counties.

During "Operation Rodeo" the District of New Jersey and the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force used its multi-jurisdictional investigative authority and fugitive task force network to arrest fugitives wanted on charges including homicide, sex assault, aggravated assault, robbery, carjacking, weapons violations, felony narcotics distribution, burglary, arson, failure to register as a sex offender, and other felonies.

In addition, investigators seized four firearms, $3,015 in currency, and various illegal narcotics.

Among the fugitives arrested were:

Alexion Mercado, 28, was wanted for attempted murder in Camden County since 2019. He was located and arrested on Sept. 12 by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He was taken into custody on the beach and was in possession of a Glock .40 caliber pistol and five extended magazines at the time of the arrest.

Tyshone Carter, 28, was wanted for a September homicide in Philadelphia. He was located and arrested on Sept. 16 in Cherry Hill hiding under a child’s bed.

Male Juvenile, 16, was wanted in Camden County for aggravated assault since August. He was located and arrested on Sept. 9 in Lindenwold and was in possession of a “ghost gun” handgun at the time of the arrest.

Jason Johnson, 50, was wanted in Salem County on a 20-year-old warrant issued in 2002 for illegal firearms possession. He was located and arrested in Monroe, Louisiana, on Sept. 6.

Tajjir Buckhannon, 25, was wanted in Camden County for a shooting that occurred in early September. He was located and arrested on Sept. 15 in Camden.

Vineland Police Chief Pedro Casiano said, “Joint operations like this . . . sends a powerful message to those criminals in our midst, that we will find you and bring you to justice.”

Salem County Sheriff Chuck Miller said, “Operations such as this demonstrate the success garnered when multiple agencies work together."

Salem County Prosecutor Kristin J. Telsey added, “These arrests demonstrate the effectiveness of team effort between law enforcement agencies."

