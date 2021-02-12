US Marshals Nab Gunman In Deadly Ewing Shooting On Newark Airport Flight: Prosecutor

A gunman wanted in a deadly Ewing shooting was nabbed by US Marshals agents trying to board a flight to North Carolina at Newark Airport Thursday, authorities said.

Daryl K. Smith, 30, was being sought in the Nov. 29 killing of Cedric Hennessee Flippin outside of public storage lockers on Parkside Avenue in Ewing, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

Smith was arrested Thursday afternoon at Newark Liberty International Airport on an airplane leaving for North Carolina, authorities said.

He was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and second- degree certain persons not to possess a firearm.

The prosecutor’s office filed a motion to detain Smith pending trial.

