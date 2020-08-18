Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
U.S. Marshals Help Nab NY Man Accused Of Strangling Woman On Union County Highway

Cecilia Levine
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A New York City driver accused of strangling a woman on a Union County highway then was arrested nearly three weeks after the incident, authorities said.

Ian Mosley, 32, of New York, NY, was driving on Route 78 when he assaulted the victim after a disagreement on July 28 around 6:50 a.m., New Jersey State Police said.

The woman called 9-1-1 and troopers from Troop B in Somerville found her at milepost 51, inside a car with injuries to her neck, face and arms, State Police said.

Mosley was captured in a Bay Shore, NY home on Thursday, Aug. 13 by State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service, authorities said.

Mosley was charged with domestic aggravated assault, strangulation, and terroristic threats. 

He was lodged at the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Yaphank Correctional Facility pending extradition to New Jersey.

