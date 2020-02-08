Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Authorities: Paterson Police Capture Taxi Driver Robbers
DV Pilot Police & Fire

US Marshals Help Capture Paterson Man Wanted For Shooting Two Behind School

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Dijon Sellow
Dijon Sellow Photo Credit: INSET: Courtesy PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR / Googlemaps

U.S. Marshals helped authorities capture a 19-year-old Paterson man wanted in a six-month-old shooting at a deadly city street corner behind a public school.

Dijon Sellow, 19, was seized in the area of Ellison Street on Friday by a team of law enforcement officers from Paterson, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Marshals Service’s NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force, authorities said.

Sellow was wanted for shooting two people – one 20, the other 18 – on Aug. 3 at the corner of North Main and Clinton streets behind K-8 Public School No. 28.

Both survived their wounds after going to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in a private vehicle, authorities said.

Sellow is charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses, said Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes, U.S. Marshall Juan Mattos, Jr. and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora.

Charges also include possession of a large capacity magazine, hollow-point bullets and a defaced firearm, they said.

Sellow remained held Saturday in the Passaic County Jail pending a detention hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

******

ALSO SEE: Paterson police chased down and seized two city men who they said were robbing cab drivers at gunpoint.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/authorities-paterson-police-capture-taxi-driver-robbers/783099/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.