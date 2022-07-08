US Marshals Capture Suspect Accused Of Violating Restraining Order In 'Love Triangle' Stabbing

US Marshals captured a 24-year-old Hoboken man who had violated a restraining order in a double stabbing that left a 21-year-old man dead and a 22-year-old woman hurt in Jersey City earlier this week, authorities announced.

Joshua Gonzalez violated was found Thursday, July 7 near Franklin Street in Bloomfield, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Gonzalez is accused of killing Jason Khusial, whose body was found at a home at 186 McAdoo Ave., around 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, Suarez said.

Sources with direct knowledge of the incident requesting anonymity say it may have been a result of a love triangle.

Khusial was injured at 196 Clinton Ave., where the woman was also stabbed around 6:40 a.m., Suarez said. Sources say he drove himself to the McAdoo address, where he died. Khusial's cause of death was found to be multiple sharp force wounds to the torso and the manner of death was homicide.

The female was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center, where she remained Wednesday in stable condition, Suarez said.

Gonzalez was being held at the Hudson County Jail on charges of murder, burglary and various weapons offenses, Suarez said.

