US Marshals Capture Reputed ‘Glock Boys’ Member Accused In Paterson Gang War Shooting

U.S. Marshals captured a reputed member of Paterson’s 1st Ward “Glock Boys” wanted for shooting a man last November as part of ongoing gang warfare in the Silk City.

Paterson police took custody of Rashad A. McCaskill, 35, from federal authorities on Wednesday, authorities said Thursday. Federal marshals arrested him on Pearl Street in Manhattan’s Financial District on Jan. 8, they said.

McCaskill had a prior record of gang-related violence, including a 2016 bust for having a loaded, stolen .45-caliber handgun, along with illegal hollow-point bullets and several heroin folds for sale.

One of McCaskill’s brothers, Delshawn Lowery, was charged in a shooting that injured six people in 2014.

Another brother, Kasiem McCaskill, was killed in a shooting as he tried to broker a gang-turf truce two days short of his 23rd birthday in 2016.

Rashad McCaskill PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Authorities say members of the Glock Boys have shot dozens of people, killing at least two, in gang wars over the past several years – mostly with their main rivals, the “230 Boys."

The Glock Boys have also produced videos dancing with and displaying guns, along with fists full of cash.

McCaskill is accused of shooting a 21-year-old city man on Marshall Street shortly after 5:30 p.m. last Nov. 23.

Paterson detectives identified him after an exhaustive investigation and a warrant was issued for his arrest in January, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service found him five days later, they said.

A judge ordered McCaskill held in the Passaic County Jail on charges of attempted murder and various weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

