U.S. Marshals Capture Long Island Fugitives Wanted For Gunning Down Jersey Shore Man

U.S. Marshals captured two Long Island fugitives charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Jersey Shore man.

Ademola Bostick, 24, of Bay Shore, and Rajah Mayo, 20, of Freeport, had driven to the shore intending to kill 23-year-old Charles Sortino, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Little Egg Harbor Police Chief Richard Buzby said in a joint announcement.

Bostick shot Sortino several times and left him in the road on Center Street in Little Egg Harbor at 11:45 p.m. April 3, they said.

Sortino remained in critical condition at Atlantic City Medical Center, Billhimer and Buzby said Friday.

Detectives from their offices determined that Bostick and Mayo “acted together and in support of one another in carrying out the shooting,” they said.They then obtained warrants for their arrests.

Both men remained held on Long Island pending extradition to New Jersey after members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force captured them at their respective homes early Friday.

In addition to attempted murder and conspiracy charges against both, authorities charged Bostick with weapons offenses.

Billhimer and Buzby praised the work of the prosecutor’s Major Crime Unit and High Tech Crime Squad, the Little Egg Harbor Police Detective Bureau, Tuckerton police, the NYPD, Suffolk and Nassau county police, Freeport police, U.S. Marshals Service and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, which collected evidence.

