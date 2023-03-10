US Marshals Capture Jersey City Man's Accused Killer In Virginia

US Marshals captured a suspected New Jersey killer in Virginia, authorities said.

Jersey City's Brandon Montauge, 24, is being held in Newport News, Virginia, pending his extradition back to New Jersey following an investigation into the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Tyreef Robinson, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced on Thursday, March 9 following his arrest.

The shooting was reported shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 in Jersey City.

Prosecutors say that the Jersey City Police Department was notified of a shooting on Bergen Avenue, and upon arrival, officers found Robinson, also of Jersey City, with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders less than a half-hour later at 10:27 p.m. on Saturday night.

Robinson’s body was transported to the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, which determined his cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the torso and bi-lateral lower extremity.

The shooting ruled a homicide by the ME, and Montauge was picked up by police in Virginia on March 9.

Montague was charged with murder and two counts of possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose. No initial court appearance has been announced by investigators pending his extradition back to New Jersey.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.