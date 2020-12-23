Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
U.S. Marshals Capture Bayonne Fugitive Wanted For Attempted Murder In PA

Cecilia Levine
U.S. Marshal
U.S. Marshal Photo Credit: https://www.usmarshals.gov/careers/images/7437628-r01-011-4.jpg

A man wanted on an attempted murder charge out of Hudson County, NJ was captured by members of the U.S. Marshals in Bucks County, PA, authorities said.

Dwight Washington was staying with a woman at her Second Avenue apartment in Bristol Borough, PA, where members of the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force and local officers arrested him around 6:15 a.m. Dec. 22, LevittownNow reports.

Bayonne, NJ police issued a warrant for 39-year-old Washington's arrest last Tuesday, according to Supervisor Deputy U.S Marshal Rob Clark.

Washington was being held in Pennsylvania pending extradition to New Jersey, the outlet said.

Bayonne police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment.

