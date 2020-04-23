Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
U.S. Coast Guard Suspends Search For Missing Jersey Shore Row-Boater

Jon Craig
The Coast Guard released these security images of Matt Conway, 67, of Ocean Gate.
The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search Thursday for an Ocean Gate boater who went missing before a major storm slammed the Jersey Shore two days earlier.

With the discovery of a lifejacket and the 67-year-old man's rowboat, the search and rescue was called off -- for now.

Matt Conway's wife reported him missing Tuesday morning, authorities said.

If any new information surfaces, the search would be resumed, a spokesman for the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard released security camera photos of Conway taken shortly before he left a dock on the Toms River in a silver rowboat.

Conway, who was known to row for exercise, was wearing the life vest in the photos as he headed out into the river, a fellow boater told Daily Voice.

His sneakers were found on the beach of Anglesea Avenue, responders said.

A State Police helicopter and fire companies in Toms River assisted with an air and water search.

