Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Upper Saddle River Dentist, 82, Critically Injured Crossing Hawthorne Street

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Ronald Van Slooten, 82, was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson after the 8:47 p.m. crash on Lafayette Avenue near Llewelyn Avenue, authorities said.
Ronald Van Slooten, 82, was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson after the 8:47 p.m. crash on Lafayette Avenue near Llewelyn Avenue, authorities said. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A veteran dentist from Upper Saddle River was critically injured when he was struck crossing a Hawthorne street Thursday night, authorities said.

Ronald Van Slooten, 82, was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson after the 8:47 p.m. crash on Lafayette Avenue near Llewelyn Avenue, authorities said.

Van Slooten was struck and thrown into the windshield by a 2013 Subaru Impreza operated by a 40-year-old Hawthorne man who remained at the scene, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Hawthorne Police Chief Richard McAuliffe said.

The Passaic County Sheriff's Office responded to assist Hawthorne police with the investigation.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account and took the photo.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.