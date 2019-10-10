UPDATE: Worker At American Dream Mall Killed After Cart Crashed Into Truck

A worker hospitalized after a collision at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford on Wednesday has died, authorities said.

The 50-something Sentinel Services worker was brought to the trauma unit at Hackensack University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday after a golf cart he was in crashed into the back of a flatbed, a responder told Daily Voice.

OSHA was investigating.

No other details had been released as of mid-Thursday afternoon.

Once known as Xanadu and long considered a white elephant, the $5 billion “mega mall” is scheduled to officially open on Oct. 25.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.