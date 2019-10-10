UPDATE: Worker, 37, Killed In Crash At American Dream Mall

A worker hospitalized after a collision at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford on Wednesday has died, authorities said.

Eric Papenfuhs, 37, of the Hunterdon County town of Hampton, was brought to the trauma unit at Hackensack University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after a Bobcat utility vehicle he was operating into the crashed into the back of a flatbed around 2:15 p.m., they said.

Papenfuhs was working for Sentinel Systems of Hewitt.

Once known as Xanadu and long considered a white elephant, the $5 billion “mega mall” is scheduled to officially open on Oct. 25.

OSHA was investigating Wednesday's incident.

