UPDATE: Woman Pulled From Passaic River After Boat Capsizes, Son Found With Aunt

UPDATE: A boy who was at first believed to be in a capsized boat with his mother was found safe and sound with his aunt after responders pulled the woman from the Passaic River mid-Friday afternoon.

A 911 caller alerted police of a woman in the water while motioning her to swim to shore, Wallington Police Capt. Shawn Kudlacik said.

"She was swimming toward the bank, half-in and half-out, when officers got there," Kudlacik said. "She seemed a little distraught and mentioned something about a child.

"Spotting two purses atop the capsized boat, police requested dive teams from Lyndhurst, Oradell and River Edge.

The woman, meanwhile, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, the captain said.

The search was underway when a family member confirmed the mid-20s woman's identity and that the boy was with his aunt, Kudlacik said.

Police had her meet them with him at the Market Street Bridge, he added.

It turned out both purses belonged to the mother, the captain said.

Police were trying to determine exactly what happened. Given the cold, rainy weather conditions, they suspected a suicide attempt. An investigation was continuing.

In addition to the dive teams, Kudlacik thanked Passaic firefighters and police -- who sent officers and supervisors -- as well as East Rutherford police who responded, as well.

