UPDATE: Woman, 71, Struck And Killed By Car In Clark

The Clark Police Department was investigating Saturday after a 71-year-old woman was struck by a car and suffered serious injuries, a department spokeswoman said.

The woman was struck near the ShopRite supermarket at Raritan Road and Central Avenue around 8:30 a.m. She was flown by helicopter to University Hospital in Newark.

Police later Saturday said the woman died of her injuries. She was not immediately identified.

Police also said that the driver remained at the scene and called 9-1-1. The driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Clark police ask any witnesses to the incident to call 732-388-3434 and ask for Sgt. Christopher Lott.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.