UPDATE: Woman, 35, Jumps To Death In Boonton Reservoir

A body recovered from the Boonton Reservoir over the weekend was that of a 35-year-old local woman who took her own life, authorities said.

The woman left a note and her car near a vehicle and foot bridge off Washington Street and Reservoir Drive that run parallel to Route 287 around 7:15 p.m., they told Daily Voice.

An NJ State Police chopper with a thermal imaging camera helped lead members of the North Jersey Scuba Task Force to the body, found face down in the water along the tree line and removed shortly before 9:45 p.m. responders said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

Dive teams from Wyckoff, Mahwah and Parsippany were among the responders.

It was the 10th recovery this year for members of the North Jersey Scuba Task Force, composed of eight underwater search and recovery teams serving Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties.

No further information was being released out of respect for survivors.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Or text CONNECT to 741-741.You are not alone.

