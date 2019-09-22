Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 48 Hours: Two Victims Shot Dead In Paterson
DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: Woman, 26, Shot And Killed In Bayonne Identified, Suspect Arrested

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Diamond Robinson
Diamond Robinson Photo Credit: Facebook

A 26-year-old Bayonne woman was shot and killed early Sunday and a suspect is under arrest, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

Police were called to 484 John F. Kennedy Boulevard around 5:10 a.m. on a report of shots fired during a domestic violence incident. Arriving officers found a woman who had sustained a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

She has been identified as Diamond Robinson.

Less than an hour later, a Jersey City man, Anthony Shuler, 28, was arrested on East 21st Street in Bayonne. He has been charged with murder and weapons violations.

The Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Bayonne Police Department continue to investigate this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345. All information will be kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.