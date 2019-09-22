UPDATE: Woman, 26, Shot And Killed In Bayonne Identified, Suspect Arrested

A 26-year-old Bayonne woman was shot and killed early Sunday and a suspect is under arrest, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

Police were called to 484 John F. Kennedy Boulevard around 5:10 a.m. on a report of shots fired during a domestic violence incident. Arriving officers found a woman who had sustained a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

She has been identified as Diamond Robinson.

Less than an hour later, a Jersey City man, Anthony Shuler, 28, was arrested on East 21st Street in Bayonne. He has been charged with murder and weapons violations.

The Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Bayonne Police Department continue to investigate this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345. All information will be kept confidential.

