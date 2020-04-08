UPDATE: Woman, 25, Charged With Attempted Murder In Bergenfield, Teaneck Shootings

Authorities charged a 25-year-old woman with attempted murder in separate shootings that they said occurred hours apart in Bergenfield and Teaneck.

Tamykah Trival, of Teaneck, first fired at the intended victim, also 25, and missed in the area of in the area of Hargreaves Avenue and Ardsley Court in Teaneck shortly before 11 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

She fled in an orange-colored Volvo SUV, they said.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Trival again shot at the victim, who was in a vehicle in the area of New Bridge Road and South Washington Avenue in Bergenfield, borough Detective Lt. William Duran said.

She missed her target and instead wounded the driver in the shoulder Duran said.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was treated before being released, the lieutenant said.

A Teaneck police sergeant later captured Trival, who Duran said was carrying a 9mm handgun.

Bergenfield police charged Trival with two counts of attempted murder, as well as with making terroristic threats, criminal attempt and weapons offenses, he said.

She remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending court action.

Additional charges were pending in the case, which remained under investigation, Duran said.

