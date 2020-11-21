UPDATE: Woman, 18, Struck, Killed On Route 17 In Paramus

An 18-year-old woman was struck and killed early Saturday on southbound Route 17 in Paramus, responders said.

"The victim was walking in right lane of the highway" when she was struck around 5:30 a.m. near the Garden State Parkway overpass and Midland Avenue, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg told Daily Voice.

Furious efforts to save her life failed.

The driver remained at the scene as the victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

No other information about the crash was immediately available.

The highway remained closed at Midland Avenue for nearly four hours before reopening.

Last month, a pedestrian was struck and killed a few miles up the road.

Southbound Route 17 was closed at Midland Avenue in Paramus. Cecilia Levine

