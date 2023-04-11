UPDATE: Wildfire Roars Through Teaneck, Firefighter Hospitalized

A firefighter was treated for chest pains during a brush fire that spread Tuesday night in Teaneck.

The firefighter was taken to Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, Township Manager Dean Kazinci told Daily Voice.

The five-alarmer ignited in the area south of Degraw Avenue between Route 95 and Teaneck Road around 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, Kazinci said.

Dry, windy conditions spread the fire, which brought more than a dozen other area departments to Teaneck to assist, he said.

"It's raining ashes," resident Kelly Bacon Fousse said.

The good news was that there were no evacuations.

The five-alarm blaze eventually was contained to a 10-acre spread of land.

Firefighters were expected to continue dousing the flames through the night.

Teaneck Road and Frank W. Burr Boulevard was closed, as was access to southbound Route 95 and eastbound Route 80. Drivers were urged to avoid the area until further notice, Kazinci said.

This blaze was one of three wildfires that made headlines on Tuesday in New Jersey.

One was a 500-acre fire in Manchester Township, and the other a seven-alarm fire in Jersey City.

Wildfires are common this time of year, which is why firefighters have remained on alert.

Low humidity, strong winds and dry ground comprise the toxic cocktail. All that's needed is one negligent person to toss a cigarette or fail to fully douse a fire pit.

