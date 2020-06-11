UPDATE: Wife Killed, Husband, Toddlers Seriously Injured In Horrific Route 287 Piscataway Crash

A Jamaica, NY woman was killed while her husband and two toddlers survived a Route 287 Piscataway crash with serious injuries, authorities said.

Amarjit Fnu, 37, also of Jamaica, NY, was behind the wheel of a Toyota Rav 4 when the car veered off the roadway, crashed into a tree and overturned just south of Exit 7 at around 3:35 a.m. Thursday, New Jersey State Police Lt. Theodore Schafer said.

All three passengers including his wife, Dheer Fnu, 30, and two toddlers were ejected, Schafer said. It is not clear if the kids -- a 1-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy -- were theirs, although all live at the same address, Schafer said.

Dheer was pronounced dead at the scene while the kids and Amarjit remain at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital with serious injuries.

Also responding to the crash were Piscataway police and fire departments, Piscataway First Aid and RWJ paramedics.

Photo by Pix 11 (Air11).

