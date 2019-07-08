Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

UPDATE: Victims Killed In Head-On Hackensack Crash Came From Bergenfield, Palisades Park

Jerry DeMarco
Violent head-on crash on Hackensack Avenue near Terhune Place.
Violent head-on crash on Hackensack Avenue near Terhune Place. Photo Credit: Rich Gelber for DAILY VOICE

UPDATE: Two women killed in a horrific head-on crash in Hackensack over the weekend were identified Monday.

Diana Pelayo, 33, of Bergenfield, and Huishan Li, 63, were killed in the 6:43 p.m. crash on Hackensack Avenue near Terhune Place on Saturday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Two other passengers -- a 30-year-old woman from Fairview and a 38-year-old man from River Edge were treated for minor injuries at Hackensack University Medical Center, the prosecutor said.

One of the deceased victims was a driver and the other a passenger in the other car, responders said.

Off-duty emergency responders who were in the area tended to the victims.

Musella's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit and Hackensack police were investigating.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

NOTE: A witness's preliminary report of an illegal U-turn was incorrect, authorities said Monday. They also didn't say which of the victims was either driving or a passenger in which car.

At the scene of the fatal crash Saturday in Hackensack.

Lauren Belton for DAILY VOICE

