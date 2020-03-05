Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

State Officials: NJ's 2nd Presumed Coronavirus Patient At Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: Victim Airlifted In Route 287 Multi-Vehicle Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Northbound Route 287, Mahwah
Northbound Route 287, Mahwah Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

Route 287 was closed in both directions in Mahwah mid-Thursday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash that required a medical chopper.

A second crash a short time later compounded the situation for responders and motorists.

The first crash, around 1:40 p.m. at mile marker 63.7 on the northbound side, involved fie vehicles and required an extrication by Mahwah Fire Rescue Co. 1, responders said.

Hackensack University Medical Center's AirMed One was airlifting at least one of the victims after landing on the highway, they said.

The second crash occurred on the southbound side of 287.

Mahwah police, Ramsey EMS, New Jersey Mobile HealthCare and Franklin Lakes firefighters were among the responders.

