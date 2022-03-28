UPDATE: Unfounded Call Prompts Shelter In Place At Hackensack HS, Police Investigate

What turned out to be a bogus bomb threat prompted a temporary shelter in place at Hackensack High School.

No devices or suspicious items were found during a search that began shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 28, following the unspecified phone message to city police headquarters, Capt. Michael Antista said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bomb Squad and K-9 Unit investigated and found nothing out of the ordinary, and city police gave the OK to resume the regular day a short time later, he said.

They took a different approach following what turned out to be a "swatting" call three weeks ago. Area streets were closed and students and staff were moved to safe locations in that incident.

ANYONE with information about Monday's threat is asked to contact Hackensack police detectives. You can remain anonymous. CALL: (201) 646-7740.

