UPDATE: Two Teens Killed In Head-On Ringwood Crash

Jerry DeMarco
The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on Greenwood Lake Turnpike.
The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on Greenwood Lake Turnpike. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Two teens were killed in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon in Ringwood, responders said.

A Toyota Celica with two high school students hit a guardrail, then crossed into the oncoming lane, where it struck a Chevy van head-on around 3:15 p.m. on Greenwood Lake Turnpike north of Skyline Drive, authorities said.

Both teens were pronounced dead at the scene.

The van driver was taken to St. Joseph's Regional University Hospital with minor injuries, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Ringwood Police Chief Joseph Walker said.

