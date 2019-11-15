Contact Us
UPDATE: Two Paterson Police Officers Injured In High-Rise Fire

Police officials and investigators from the Passaic County prosecutor's arson unit also responded to the Riverview Towers fire in Paterson.
Police officials and investigators from the Passaic County prosecutor's arson unit also responded to the Riverview Towers fire in Paterson. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Paterson Police Director Jerry Speziale Jr.

Two Paterson police officers were briefly hospitalized during a 13th floor high-rise apartment blaze Thursday night.

The fire at the 16-story Riverview Towers on Presidential Boulevard went to three alarms within 15 or so minutes of the 10:30 p.m. call as flames blew out the back window, responders said.

By 11 p.m., the main body of the fire had been knocked down. It was declared under control around midnight.

The suspected cause wasn't immediately disclosed, but Paterson firefighters alerted county arson investigators after the officers had to be taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation.

