UPDATE: Two Killed In Head-On Hackensack Crash

UPDATE: A driver of one car and back-seat passenger in another were killed in a violent head-on crash in Hackensack Saturday evening, authorities said.

The vehicles slammed into each other outside the Burger King near the corner of Hackensack Avenue and Terhune Place after one made an illegal U-turn just before 7 p.m., responders at the scene told Daily Voice.

Off-duty emergency responders who were in the area tended to the victims, one of whom were declared dead at the scene.

The other was pronounced at Hackensack University Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest en route.

Two others were taken to HUMC, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Musella's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit and Hackensack police were investigating.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

At the scene of the fatal crash Saturday in Hackensack.

Lauren Belton for DAILY VOICE

