North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford


UPDATE: Two High-Schoolers Killed In Head-On Ringwood Crash

Jerry DeMarco
The car bounced off a guardrail and slammed head-on into a van in the oncoming lane on Greenwood Lake Turnpike in Ringwood, authorities said. Photo Credit: COURTESY: PIX11 NEWS
The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on Greenwood Lake Turnpike. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

UPDATE: Two teens were killed in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon in Ringwood, responders said.

A Toyota Celica carrying two Lakeland Regional High School students hit a guardrail around 3:15 p.m. on Greenwood Lake Turnpike, just north of Skyline Drive, authorities said.

The driver lost control of the Celica, which crossed into the oncoming lane and slammed head-on into a Chevy van,  Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Ringwood Police Chief Joseph Walker said in a joint statement.

Both teens were pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

The van driver was taken to St. Joseph's Regional University Hospital with minor injuries, Valdes and Walker added.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

