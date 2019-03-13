UPDATE: Two High-Schoolers Killed In Head-On Ringwood Crash

UPDATE: Two teens were killed in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon in Ringwood, responders said.

A Toyota Celica carrying two Lakeland Regional High School students hit a guardrail around 3:15 p.m. on Greenwood Lake Turnpike, just north of Skyline Drive, authorities said.

The driver lost control of the Celica, which crossed into the oncoming lane and slammed head-on into a Chevy van, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Ringwood Police Chief Joseph Walker said in a joint statement.

Both teens were pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

The van driver was taken to St. Joseph's Regional University Hospital with minor injuries, Valdes and Walker added.

