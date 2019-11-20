Contact Us
UPDATE: Teen On Scooter Struck And Killed By Truck In Elizabeth

Paul Milo
A person was struck by a truck in Elizabeth Wednesday night. Information on the person's condition was not immediately available.
A teen riding a scooter was hit by a truck in Elizabeth Wednesday night, according to witnesses and initial reports.

The 16-year-old was struck by a tow truck at Spring Street and Elizabeth Avenue around 8 p.m. and later died, officials said. The truck driver remained at the scene.

The boy was riding a Lime e-scooter obtained through the city's share program, which was just launched a few weeks ago.

The boy's name has not been released.

