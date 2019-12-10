Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Jersey City Active Shooter Situation Continues After Two Officers Are Shot
DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: Teen Dead, Another Wounded In Newark Stabbing

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
At scene of Newark stabbing.
At scene of Newark stabbing. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Fox5

A teenage boy was killed and a younger teen wounded in a Newark stabbing Tuesday morning, authorities said.

A 15-year-old died and an 11-year-old hospitalized in the incident, which responders said occurred just before 11 a.m. in a Park Avenue apartment building around the corner from Barringer High School, they said.

The younger victim's injuries weren't considered life-threatening, responders said.

The Essex County's Prosecutor's Office and Newark police were investigating. The Essex County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.