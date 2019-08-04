UPDATE: Suspect In Maplewood Double Killing Arrested

UPDATE, 12 p.m. Aug 4: A suspect in the killings has been arrested. Click here for more.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating after two people were found dead in Maplewood Saturday morning.

Police were called to a home in the area around 6 a.m. on a report of a woman being assaulted. Arriving officers found an injured woman in the street and she as transported to Beth Israel Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead shortly after 7 a.m.

Police also found an unresponsive man inside a home in the 400 block of Walton. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities did not release the identities of the victims. WABC 7 said the woman worked as a live-in nanny for the man's family.

Autopsies were being conducted to determine the cause of death, authorities also said.

The prosecutor's Homicide Task Force and Maplewood police are conducting the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the prosecutor's tip line at at (877) 847-7432.

