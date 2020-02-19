UPDATE: Suspect In Custody In Bergen Homeless Shelter Bomb Scare

A suspect was being questioned Wednesday and the Bergen County homeless shelter was evacuated after the man said he had a bomb stashed there, authorities confirmed.

The suspect "was at a [social services] program in Bergenfield and made a comment that he had a pipe bomb in a locker," one said.

The shelter was evacuated and River Street and the surrounding area was temporarily blocked off, said Derek Sands, a spokesman for Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton.

Nothing was found in the locker, Sands said.

However, the sheriff's Bomb Squad continued to search the facility out of an abundance of caution before giving the all-clear shortly before 4:30 p.m., he said.

