UPDATE: South Hackensack Teen Stabbed Dead By Stepbrother Defending Himself, Authorities Say

A 16-year-old South Hackensack boy stabbed his 18-year-old stepbrother dead during a fight at their home early Saturday evening, authorities said Sunday.

The older stepbrother, who was pronounced dead on arrival at Hackensack University Medical Center, "was the aggressor," a ranking law enforcement official told Daily Voice.

"They were fighting" when his younger stepbrother stabbed him around 5:15 p.m. at a residence on Hoffman Street, the official said.

No juvenile complaints had been filed against the boy "while it's sorted out," he said.

The Moonachie First Aid & Rescue Squad transported the victim to HUMC.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit was investigating, along with South Hackensack police.

