Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Giants Draft Choice Injured In Shooting That Killed Teammate
DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: South Hackensack Teen Stabbed Dead By Stepbrother Defending Himself, Authorities Say

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Saturday's stabbing occurred around 5:15 p.m. at a residence on Hoffman Street in South Hackensack.
Saturday's stabbing occurred around 5:15 p.m. at a residence on Hoffman Street in South Hackensack. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A 16-year-old South Hackensack boy stabbed his 18-year-old stepbrother dead during a fight at their home early Saturday evening, authorities said Sunday.

The older brother, who was pronounced dead on arrival at Hackensack University Medical Center, "was the aggressor," a ranking law enforcement official told Daily Voice.

"They were fighting" when his younger stepbrother stabbed him around 5:15 p.m. at a residence on Hoffman Street, the official said.

No juvenile complaints had been filed against the boy "while it's sorted out," he said.

The Moonachie First Aid & Rescue Squad transported the victim to HUMC.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit was investigating, along with South Hackensack police.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Saturday's stabbing occurred around 5:15 p.m. at a residence on Hoffman Street in South Hackensack.

GoogleMaps

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.